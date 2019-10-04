Browns' Jarvis Landry cleared from concussion protocol, will play vs. 49ers

As the 2-2 Cleveland Browns prepare to face the 3-0 San Francisco 49ers on Monday night, they’ll get a boost from the return of one of their most reliable receivers.

Jarvis Landry cleared from concussion protocol

On Friday, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reported that Jarvis Landry has been cleared from concussion protocol and will be on the practice field.

Landry was injured in the third quarter of last Sunday’s 40-25 win over the Baltimore Ravens, at the end of a 29-yard gain that gave Cleveland first-and-goal.

Cleveland Browns receiver Jarvis Landry was injured at the end of this play last Sunday vs. Baltimore. (AP)

Though he was injured with over a quarter to play, Landry still had eight catches for a career-best 167 yards.

Through four games, he has 18 catches for 328 yards.

‘He makes great plays’

On Thursday, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield noted how valuable Landry is to the offense.

:Obviously, Jarvis had an incredible game,” Mayfield said. “It would hurt us to not have a guy like that in there. He makes great plays in the pass game, but his communication about getting people lined up and getting people to see the same things when he’s just out there, especially in the run game, he doesn’t get a lot of credit for his run blocking ability.

“He’s a guy that sticks his nose in there day in and day out. It helps us out.”

Landry took advantage of his opportunity with the Ravens’ defense focusing on Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham had two catches for 20 yards in the game.

