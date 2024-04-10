Browns: Jameis Winston to wear no. 5 in Cleveland

The new backup quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, Jameis Winston, has chosen his number heading into the 2024 season.

With the number 2 taken by wide receiver Amari Cooper and 3 taken by Jerry Jeudy, the two numbers Winston has historically worn throughout his NFL career, the former first overall pick has opted to wear number 5 for the Browns.

This is a throwback to his collegiate career, as Winston wore 5 during his time with the Florida State Seminoles where he won the Heisman Trophy in 2013. This number was previously worn by linebacker Anthony Walker Jr., who is now with the Miami Dolphins after three seasons in Cleveland.

The newest members are slowly beginning to choose their new numbers, and Winston is just the latest. You can find the rest of the pack who have chosen numbers for the Browns here.

