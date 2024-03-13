Browns get Jameis Winston for one year, $4 million

The willingness of Russell Wilson to sign for $1.21 million this year is looking better all the time.

Case in point. To get Jameis Winston as the backup to Deshaun Watson, the Browns will pay $4 million for a one-year deal.

Per a source with knowledge of the deal, Winston gets a $2.79 million signing bonus and a minimum base salary of $1.21 million.

The deal also includes up to $4.7 million in incentives. The triggers for the extra payments aren't yet known.

Winston was the first overall pick in the 2015 draft. After five years as the full-time starter in Tampa Bay, he spent four years as a backup in New Orleans. Along the way, he appeared in 21 games with 10 starts for the Saints.

In 2019, Winston threw for 5,109 passing yards. Only six other quarterbacks in NFL history have thrown for 5,000 or more yards in a season: Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Ben Roethlisberger, and Dan Marino. Each is or will be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.