New Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney wows with his fit physique

New Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has been a player of interest for the team for over a year. Signed in April after an injury-ravaged season in Tennessee, Clowney looks to be in really good shape entering his first year in Cleveland.

The fitness and training center where Clowney is working out posted an Instagram story featuring a muscled-up Clowney looking very fit and healthy.

For a player with considerable mileage and multiple surgeries on his 28-year-old body, Clowney does indeed look good. Several folks took note on social media, tweeting out a screen capture of the picture with some positive things to say,

I’d say Jadeveon Clowney looks to be in solid shape…. #Browns (via fsp_training IG) pic.twitter.com/sHqJT5zPCE — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) May 27, 2021