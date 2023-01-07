Browns find their Jadeveon Clowney replacement in 2023 NFL Mock Draft

The 2022 NFL season is about to come to an end for the Cleveland Browns and they will embark on improving the roster for 2023. The defensive line needs a lot of work, especially with the likelihood that Jadeveon Clowney will not return to the team. There is plenty of talent at both defensive tackle and defensive end in April’s NFL draft. Here, we take a stab at replacing Clowney in this 2023 NFL Mock Draft.

If the Browns want the defense to improve next season added talent next to and opposite Myles Garrett is a must. Once compensatory picks are announced the team will have a total of eight picks to improve the roster to try and return to the postseason in 2023.

List

Myles Garrett on Jadeveon Clowney: 'we want volunteers not hostages'

Browns Myles Garrett Jadeveon Clowney

Round 2, Pick 43: Andre Carter II, Edge, Army

Browns 2023 NFL Mock Draft Jadeveon Clowney Andre Carter

Nov 12, 2022; Troy, Alabama, USA; Troy Trojans quarterback Gunnar Watson (18) looks to evade Army Black Knights outside linebacker Andre Carter II (34) during the second half at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns haven’t had a ton of production from the edge rusher position outside of Myles Garrett who consistently draws double teams. Andre Carter II has all the physical tools the team loves at 6-foot-7 and 265 pounds. Carter is a complete player making plays as both a rusher and in the run game as well.

In the past two seasons for Army, Carter has totaled 14.5 sacks in 2021 with 17 tackles for loss with 3.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss in 2022. Army plays several teams that don’t pass often which leads to smaller stat lines. Carter is strong, athletic, and explosive as a rusher and would make a great partner with Myles Garrett.

Round 3, Pick 99: Tucker Kraft, Tight End, South Dakota State

Browns Jadeveon Clowney Andre Carter 2023 NFL Draft

South Dakota State’s Tucker Kraft runs from a host of Southern Illinois players while carrying the ball on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings.

Sdsu Vs Si 023

There hasn’t been a lot of production from the tight end room outside of starter David Njoku. Harrison Bryant has some value but hasn’t been able to elevate the passing attack. Tucker Kraft has the size at 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds to go with good speed to create mismatches.

Story continues

In the open field, he demonstrates good long speed and can run away from linebackers and some defensive backs. He also has the strength to make an impact as a blocker and the makings of a well-rounded tight end to help expand the Browns’ offense.

Round 4, Pick 107: Keeanu Benton, Defensive Tackle, Wisconsin

Browns 2023 NFL Mock Draft Jadeveon Clowney Andre Carter

Nov 26, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers nose tackle Keeanu Benton (95) sacks Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

It’s no stretch to say the Browns’ defensive tackles have been one of the worst groups in the league this season. They have been regularly pushed around in the run game giving opposing offenses easy yards up the middle. Wisconsin’s Keeanu Benton would help solve this problem at 6-foot-4 and 317 pounds.

Benton absorbs double teams in the middle of the line which doesn’t show up in the stat sheet but is key to slowing a rushing attack down. He anchors the middle of the line and pushes the pocket in the passing game so opposing quarterbacks can’t easily step up in the pocket to extend plays.

Round 4, Pick 125: Marvin Mims, Wide Receiver, Oklahoma

Browns 2023 NFL Mock Draft Jadeveon Clowney Andre Carter

Dec 29, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (17) makes a Cath against the Florida State Seminoles during the second half in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns have got to get more explosive on offense with new quarterback Deshaun Watson. That is exactly what you get with Marvin Mims an explosive player with reliable hands that can consistently beat teams deep with speed. Mims can open this offense up next season and take it to a level they couldn’t reach this season.

Mims will turn just 21 years old this year and averaged 22 yards per catch in 2021 and 20.1 yards per catch this season. The role he would step into as a rookie wouldn’t be a big one but would utilize his best asset, his elite speed and explosion off the line of scrimmage.

Round 5, Pick 139: Owen Pappoe, Linebacker, Auburn

Browns 2023 NFL Mock Draft Jadeveon Clowney Andre Carter

Auburn Tigers linebacker Owen Pappoe (0) tackles San Jose State Spartans running back Kairee Robinson (32) as Auburn Tigers take on San Jose State Spartans at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Owen Pappoe is an athletic linebacker that recognizes players in front of him and reacts quickly with good speed and power. He is best defending the run and finished this season with 91 total tackles, two sacks, and one interception for the Tigers.

His age is a little higher than what the Browns normally draft but with multiple seasons with over 90 tackles he might be worth taking the chance. He has the tools to be a good player on special teams right away which is another area the team must improve in.

Round 5, Pick 147: Deuce Vaughn, Running Back, Kansas State

Browns Jadeveon Clowney Andre Carter 2023 NFL Draft

Dec 31, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn (22) scores a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half in the 2022 Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

With the team likely to be moving on from running back Kareem Hunt there is a need for more depth at the position. Kansas State’s Duece Vaughn is the kind of dual-threat player that would perfectly replace Hunt. Vaugh has recorded back-to-back seasons of 1,404 rushing yards and 1,558 yards rushing in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

In both seasons he also recorded over 40 receptions each year and can make guys miss when in the open field. He has seen a large workload at K-State so if there were a need due to injury he is a guy that is used to being a workhorse.

Round 6, Pick 171: Sedrick Van Pran, Center, Georgia

Browns 2023 NFL Mock Draft Jadeveon Clowney Andre Carter

Dec 3, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran (63) walks onto the field before the SEC Championship game against the LSU Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Sendrick Van Pran is a big player with a great motor at 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds for the defending champion Georgia Bulldogs. At 310 pounds he moves well and is always looking for work on each play. He is looking to find someone and drive them back with a nasty streak from his center position.

The Browns may elect to re-sign center Ethan Pocic and with both Nick Harris and Dawson Deaton coming off knee injuries they may look to add depth in the draft. Van Pran would fit well into the Browns’ offensive line room between the two all-pro guards.

Round 7, Pick 209: Jammie Robinson, Safety, Florida State

Browns 2023 NFL Mock Draft Jadeveon Clowney Andre Carter

Dec 29, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) tackles Oklahoma Sooners tight end Brayden Willis (9) during the second half in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Jammie Robinson started his career at South Carolina for two seasons before his final two seasons with Flordia State. He is a versatile defensive back with great ball skills totaling five interceptions in his final two seasons. But his impact isn’t just in the passing game as he totaled 99 tackles this season with five tackles for loss and a sack.

Robinson is another player that has the tools and skill set to play special teams immediately as he grows into a role on defense. The Browns have taken defensive backs in each of the last three drafts and that trend will likely continue this year.

[listicle id=82664]

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire