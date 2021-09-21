Browns Jadeveon Clowney among free agent leaders in QB pressures

The Cleveland Browns have struggled on defense for a variety of reasons. The primary is likely related to the lack of time together in the scheme with very few starters playing in preseason games.

The Browns turned over a majority of their defense outside of Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward and Ronnie Harrison from 2020 while players like Grant Delpit and Anthony Walker have already missed a game each. While few thought the defensive side of the ball would be elite for Cleveland, especially facing the vaunted Kansas City Chiefs offense in Week 1, it has been mediocre at best, terrible at its worst.

That isn’t to say everything has been bad on that side of the ball. Jadeveon Clowney was signed this offseason with the hopes of helping Garrett on the defensive line. Clowney’s NFL career has been marred by injuries and the high expectations of the top overall pick. In truth, the former South Carolina Gamecock has never been a bend-the-edge type rusher instead relying on his power, length and speed to get after the quarterback.

So far in 2021, that has been enough to put him among the league leaders in quarterback pressures for players who were free agents this offseason:

 

Obviously some limitations with that number only being related to players who were free agents this offseason but still a good sign that Clowney is competing with the top of the group and not down with Dupree. It also shows the significant amount of edge talent that was available in free agency not including Carl Lawson who was lost for the year due to injury after signing with the New York Jets.

Across the NFL, Maxx Crosby leads the league, according to Pro Football Focus, in pressures with 19 with Arik Armstead second with 15. Former Brown Emmanuel Ogbah is tied for 9th with 10 while Garrett and Clowney are tied for 15th, both sitting at eight pressures on the year.

So far so good for one of the many free-agent additions on the defensive side of the ball. As always, the key for Clowney is to stay healthy.

