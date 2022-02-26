Browns, Jack Conklin restructure final year of contract
The Browns have restructured the contract of one of their key offensive linemen.
According to multiple reports, Cleveland and right tackle Jack Conklin have agreed to a change in the last year of his contract. Conklin was due $12 million in non-guaranteed salary. But he will now earn $8 million guaranteed with $4 million in play-time incentives.
Conklin is coming off a torn patella tendon suffered in Week 12. He also missed games in 2021 due to a dislocated elbow.
According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Conklin’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said a few weeks ago that Conklin is ahead of schedule in his rehab process and is on track for the start of the 2022 season.
Conklin signed a three-year $42 million deal with the Browns back in 2020. The No. 8 overall pick in 2016, Conklin played his first four seasons with the Titans.
Browns, Jack Conklin restructure final year of contract originally appeared on Pro Football Talk