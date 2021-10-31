Browns Jack Conklin injured, ruled out for game with elbow injury

The Cleveland Browns are tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the middle of the second quarter in an important matchup in the AFC North. The Halloween clash is one where the home team hopes for more treats than tricks.

The Browns have struggled with injury issues throughout the season. This week, they got Jack Conklin and Nick Chubb back from injury.

Unfortunately, Conklin’s return was not long-lasting as he went down with an injury in the second quarter. Initially, the medical cart was called on to the field quickly but Conklin refused it and walked off with the trainers.

After a short evaluation in the medical tent, Conklin walked to the locker room with the trainers. The team quickly ruled him out with an elbow injury upon arrival in the locker room.

Blake Hance, who has started at both left and right tackle for the Browns, was inserted into the lineup in place of Conklin. With T.J. Watt lining up on that side, Hance’s performance will be key.