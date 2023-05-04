Browns invite XFL standout cornerback Luq Barcoo to camp for a tryout

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry will leave no stone unturned when it comes to scouting for potential roster additions. The team has now invited a cornerback for a camp tryout after he had a great season in the XFL. Cornerback Luq Barcoo, who previously played with the Jaguars, allowed just a 52.8 percent completion percentage when targeted this year according to PFF.

Barcoo is an instinctive player with a high football IQ and the ball skills to create turnovers and negative plays for opposing offenses. It will be an uphill battle for Barcoo to make the roster in a loaded cornerback room but he will be a name to follow in the coming weeks.

