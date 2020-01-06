Browns interviewing Brian Daboll Monday

Word late last week was that the Browns would interview Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll for their head coaching vacancy on Sunday, but Saturday’s results caused a change in plans.

The Bills lost to the Texans, which meant Daboll spent Sunday wrapping up the season in Buffalo instead of speaking to the Browns. According to multiple reports, he’ll now speak to the team in Cleveland on Monday.

Two other offensive coordinators who were working on Wild Card weekend are also expected to speak with the team. Josh McDaniels’ schedule is open after the Patriots failed to advance while Kevin Stefanski will have to be interviewed in Minnesota as the Vikings are preparing to face the 49ers.

Daboll will be the fifth person to interview with the Browns since they fired Freddie Kitchens. Former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh are the others.