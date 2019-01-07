Browns interviewed Freddie Kitchens on Monday

The Browns announced on Monday evening that they have wrapped up their head coaching interview with offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens.

General Manager John Dorsey said that Kitchens would interview for the job at the end of the regular season and he joins interim head coach Gregg Williams as current Cleveland employees in the mix for the job.

Kitchens was elevated to the offensive coordinator job when the Browns fired head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley in the middle of the season. The Browns offense and quarterback Baker Mayfield looked much better once Kitchens took the reins and the Browns have blocked other teams from interviewing Kitchens for another offensive coordinator job in order to leave open the possibility of keeping him even if they hire a different head coach.

Former Lions and Colts coach Jim Caldwell, Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, Saints assistant head coach/tight ends coach Dan Campbell, Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores and Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus are the outside candidates that have interviewed for the job.