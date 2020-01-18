Browns to interview Rich Scangarello

The Broncos decided to move on from Rich Scangarello after one season, but he already has another interview.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Browns plan to interview Scangarello for Kevin Stefanski’s vacant offensive coordinator job early next week.

The 47-year-old Scangarello was tossed overboard in Denver so the Broncos could bring in former Giants head coach Pat Shurmur.

They actually showed some offensive progress late in the year with rookie quarterback Drew Lock, but the Broncos went for more of a name brand.

Scangarello had previously worked under Kyle Shanahan in Atlanta and San Francisco.