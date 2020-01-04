The Cleveland Browns will interview 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh on Saturday for their head-coaching vacancy, the Browns announced.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed to reporters on a conference earlier this week that the Browns asked for permission to interview Saleh.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Saleh, 40, has been the 49ers' defensive coordinator for each of the last three seasons. His group bolstered by the offseason additions of edge rusher Nick Bosa (No. 2 pick in 2019 NFL Draf), edge rusher Dee Ford (trade) and Kwon Alexander (free agency), Saleh's defense finished the 2019 season ranked eighth in points allowed, second in total yards allowed and first in net yards per passing attempt.

The 49ers ranked no better than 13th in any of those aforementioned in categories during either of Saleh's preceding seasons with San Francisco.

[RELATED: Why eager Alexander so valuable to 49ers on, off field]

Saleh's current colleagues -- and his former ones -- have spoken highly of the defensive coordinator's potential as a head coach. On Saturday, he'll get a chance to display that to the Browns' brain trust.

Story continues

Cleveland has already announced interviews with former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Beiniemy.

Browns will interview 49ers' Robert Saleh for open head-coach position originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area