Browns interested in one of Berea’s own as they target Baldwin-Wallace standout

As the Cleveland Browns continue to turn over every stone to add talent to their roster in the 2023 NFL Draft, they have been sniffing around a prospect who is a short walk from their facility in Berea, Ohio. After a standout pro day, division-III Baldwin-Wallace cornerback Anthony Kendall has drawn interest from the hometown team.

Kendall finished his final season with the Yellow Jackets with 39 solo tackles, one sack, and three interceptions. The 5-foot-9 and 176-pound cornerback wowed at his pro day with a 4.44 40-yard dash, a 39.5-inch vertical jump, an 11-foot-1 broad jump, and 20 reps on the bench press. Kendall would make an ideal late-round flier or undrafted free agent target.

Browns Anthony Kendall 2023 NFL Draft

More NFL Draft!

Browns in attendance at Florida's pro day with Gervon Dexter as the target 30 Browns draft prospects in 30 days: Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn Podcast: Could the Browns look for a future backup QB in the 2023 NFL Draft? Browns hosting Bowling Green DL Karl Brooks on pre-draft visit

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire