The Browns have asked the Eagles for permission to interview Eagles vice president Andrew Berry for their general manager opening, according to Cleveland.com.



Berry spent 2016 through 2018 as the Browns' Vice President of player personnel before leaving after the Freddie Kitchens head coach hiring last year to take the same position with the Eagles last year.



The Eagles' announced Berry's hiring last Feb. 25.



Berry was part of the last head coaching search last year, but left the organization after then-general manager John Dorsey decided to hire Kitchens instead of his choice, Kevin Stefanski, the Vikings' offensive coordinator.



The Browns fired both Dorsey and Kitchens soon after their 17th consecutive season out of the playoffs ended.



They're the only NFL team left still looking for a head coach.



Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is among the candidates for that job, as is Stefanski.



According to Cleveland.com, the Browns have also requested permission to interview Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds for their GM opening.



The Harvard-educated Berry - he was an all-Ivy League cornerback for the Crimson Tide - began his NFL career as a scout with the Colts in 2009 and moved up to pro scouting coordinator in 2015 before joining the Browns.



Berry and Eagles Vice President of football operations Alec Halaby were at Harvard at the same time before starting their NFL careers.



It's really impossible to say how much of a blow losing Berry would be to the Eagles' personnel and scouting operations because he's been here such a short time, but he certainly has a very good reputation around the league and in the NovaCare Complex.









































Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

Story continues

More on the Eagles

Browns interested in Eagles' scouting exec for GM opening originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia