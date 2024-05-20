Browns Insider gives update on Deshaun Watson’s recovery

The biggest question and cloud hanging over the Cleveland Browns this offseason is the health of quarterback Deshaun Watson. The 2023 season ended early for Watson, who had surgery on his throwing shoulder in November.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot provided an update on Watson with voluntary minicamp workouts kicking off on Tuesday.

“Watson is throwing with his normal velocity and range coming off the fractured socket and partially torn labrum, and everyone is optimistic about his on-schedule recovery. The encouraging thing for the Browns and for Watson is that he feels great and the ball is coming out well. The bottom line is that he’s still 100% on track to start the season Sept. 8 against the Cowboys.”

It’s great to hear that Watson is throwing with velocity and that there haven’t been any setbacks in his recovery so far. This Browns roster is loaded and one of the best in the NFL, and they need Watson to have his best season in Cleveland if they want to take another step toward a championship.

