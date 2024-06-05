Browns ink GM Andrew Berry and HC Kevin Stefanski to contract extensions

For the first time since the return of the franchise in 1999, the Cleveland Browns have continuity. After two playoff appearances and two 11-win seasons in their first four years, the Browns have extended the contracts of general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski.

On the extension, owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam had this to say:

“We are incredibly fortunate to have Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry leading the Cleveland Browns… Since the day they were hired, each has worked tirelessly to help the Cleveland Browns win. We are proud of what they and the team have achieved, but Kevin and Andrew would be the first to say that Browns fans deserve even more. Their leadership, collaborative approach, and ability to overcome obstacles bode well for the future of this franchise.”

Stefanski is a two-time NFL Coach of the Year award winner in his time with the Browns, while Berry has added young talent to the roster like linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, cornerback Martin Emerson Jr., and offensive tackle Dawand Jones despite a lack of first round picks over the last three years.

Here is to more continued success in Cleveland under the leadership of Berry and Stefanski!

