Browns injury updates: Some practice, some sit but overall encouraging

The list of players that have injury concerns for the Cleveland Browns is quite lengthy going into Week 6. Set to face off with the only undefeated team in the NFL, the Arizona Cardinals, the health of many of their players will be the biggest storyline heading into the game.

Last week, the team got linebacker Anthony Walker back but Jadeveon Clowney and Jedrick Wills wer unable to play. During the game, the team lost Denzel Ward early and Jack Conklin later. Greedy Williams got hurt but was able to finish the game.

This week is the first week that Jarvis Landry is eligible to come back off of the injured reserve. He hinted this weekend that he could be back soon but that they would play it safe.

Landry returned to the field on Wednesday but was limited to running on the side. He did not do any drills or team activities.

The Browns got good news with Ward, Williams, Wills and Greg Newsome II, who missed the last two games, practicing even if limited. For Ward, Williams and Wills, there was concern that their injuries would cost them multiple games going forward. Practicing on Wednesday is a good sign.

It wasn’t all positive. A long list of players did not practice on Wednesday:

#Browns players who won't practice today: Nick Chubb (calf)

Jadeveon Clowney (elbow/knee)

Jack Conklin (knee)

Myles Garrett (knee/ankle)

Kareem Hunt (wrist/knee)

Takk McKinley (ankle/knee)

David Njoku (knee)

Malcolm Smith (abdomen)

JC Tretter (knee) — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 13, 2021

As the week goes on, Cleveland is hopeful that many of their starters will be able to ramp up their practice intensity or simply return to practice. With three straight home games, the Browns have a chance to get on a winning streak but need to be healthy to do so.