Browns injury updates: 1 significant injury, 4 encouraging reports Sunday

The Cleveland Browns lost their last two preseason games by two points combined. As has always been noted, staying healthy in the games are always the highest priority.

Against the Chicago Bears, safety Grant Delpit and guard Wyatt Teller went down with injuries among the team’s starters. DE Chris Odom, fighting for a roster spot, also left the game due to injury.

Cleveland also had a few players that have sat out games due to injury concerns throughout preseason including CB A.J. Green and S Ronnie Harrison who didn’t play during the game against the Bears.

With Week 1 now two weeks away, the Browns have to cut their roster down to the initial 53-man and get as healthy as possible. Sunday, HC Kevin Stefanski provided some injury updates:

Teller, Delpit Could Have Returned

Probably the most important piece of news is that both Teller and Delpit could have returned to the game on Saturday had it been the regular season. Barring any setbacks, both will be healthy for Week 1.

Big Blow for Odom

Unfortunately, the positive news didn’t carry on with Odom. The USFL’s Defensive Player of the Year was getting a chance to return to the league and had looked good so far in preseason. While his chances of making the roster may have been uphill, a practice squad role or catching on with another team was likely.

Sadly, that will not happen this year as Stefanski reported that Odom tore his ACL and will miss the season.

Green, Harrison Ready to Roll

The final two updates from Stefanski were also positive with both defensive backs set to play in Week 1, again barring any setbacks.

With Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II missing much of training camp due to injuries, Cleveland will need as many healthy defensive backs available as possible.

