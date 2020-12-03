Browns injury update: Sheldrick Redwine returns, KhaDarel Hodge added to the injury list

Thursday’s practice session in Berea was moved indoors due to inclement weather, which meant no media availability to watch the Browns practice. What we missed was the return of one player to full speed but the addition of another to the limited participant list.

The good news first. Safety Sheldrick Redwine was upgraded from a limited participant on Wednesday to a full participant on the team’s injury report. Redwine is dealing with a knee injury that kept him out of Cleveland’s Week 12 win in Jacksonville.

Alas, wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge was added as a limited participant with a hamstring injury. Hodge has stepped up his game since fellow WR Odell Beckham Jr. went on I.R. Hodge spent time earlier this season on I.R. with the same injury.

There were no other changes to the status of any other players from Wednesday’s report.