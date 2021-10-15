Browns injury report: Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt don’t practice for 2nd straight day

The Cleveland Browns released their second injury report of the week in Week 6, in preparation for their game against the Arizona Cardinals. Once again, it was lengthy and six players did not participate, but there was both good and bad news for them.

For the good news, defensive ends Myles Garrett (knee, ankle), Jadeveon Clowney (elbow, knee) and Tak McKinley (ankle, knee) all were upgraded. After sitting out on Wednesday, all three were limited on Thursday. The same applied to tight end David Njoku (knee).

However, running backs Nick Chubb (calf) and Kareeem Hunt (wrist, knee) both missed their second straight day of practice. Starting tackle Jack Conklin (knee) and starting center J.C. Tretter (knee) also missed their second straight practice. Tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (ankle) was downgraded. He was limited Wednesday but did not participate Thursday.

Cleveland is looking at potentially three starting offensive linemen missing the game right now.

Linebacker Malcolm Brown (abdomen) also sat out for the second straight day.

These players were limited for the second day in a row: CB A.J. Green (shoulder, knee), DT Malik Jackson (knee), DT Malik McDowell (elbow, foot, neck), CB Greg Newsome II (calf), CB Denzel Ward (neck), CB Greedy Williams (shoulder, knee).

Linebacker Elijah Lee (hip) was a full participant again.

Did not participate:

RB Nick Chubb (calf)

T Jack Conklin (knee)

RB Kareem Hunt (wrist, knee)

LB Malcolm Smith (abdomen)

C J.C. Tretter (knee)

T Jedrick Wills Jr. (ankle)

Limited participation:

DE Jadeveon Clowney (elbow, knee)

DE Myles Garrett (knee, ankle)

DE Tak McKinley (ankle, knee)

TE David Njoku (knee)

CB A.J. Green (shoulder, knee)

DT Malik Jackson (knee)

DT Malik McDowell (elbow, foot, neck)

CB Greg Newsome II (calf)

CB Denzel Ward (neck)

CB Greedy Williams (shoulder, knee)

Full participation:

LB Elijah Lee (hip)

