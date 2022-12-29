Browns Injury report: Jedrick Wills misses second practice, James Hudson could start vs. Commanders

The second injury report of the week has come out for the Cleveland Browns as they prepare for the Washington Commanders. On paper, they should be in line for their seventh win of the season, but the game is not played on paper as they still have to go out and take care of business in D.C. They may, however, be without their starting left tackle as Jedrick Wills has missed his second practice in as many days. If he cannot go, second-year player James Hudson would be in line for the start for the Browns.

Here is the full list of players who missed practice or were limited Thursday for the Browns.

List

LT Jedrick Wills

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) attempts to block Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Wills has missed his second straight practice with a back injury.

DE Jadeveon Clowney

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) celebrates a sack during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)

After returning from a concussion yesterday, Clowney missed practice today with an illness.

WR Amari Cooper

Sep 22, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) catches a pass during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

After sitting out yesterday on a day of rest, wide receiver Amari Cooper was limited in practice today with a hip injury.

WR/RB Demetric Felton

Jan 9, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Fans react after Cleveland Browns running back Demetric Felton (25) gave fans a ball after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Demetric Felton did not practice with an illness.

S John Johnson III

Dec 4, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Cleveland Browns safety John Johnson III (43) reacts towards the crowd after a play during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

John Johnson III was limited for a second straight day with a thigh injury.

RT Jack Conklin

Sep 22, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) celebrates after a touchdown by wide receiver Amari Cooper (not pictured) during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelersat FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

Fresh off his new contract, Jack Conklin sat out on a scheduled day of rest on Thursday.

