Browns Injury Report: Jadeveon Clowney back, Jedrick Wills misses practice with back injury

The Cleveland Browns are looking to rebound after a disappointing performance against the New Orleans Saints on Christmas Eve. Now as they prepare for Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders, the Browns have some injuries to work through after Wednesday’s injury report was quite steep. While defensive end Jadeveon Clowney returned to practice, the Browns now may be without left tackle Jedrick Wills as he missed practice.

All-in-all, ten players appeared on Wednesday’s report for the Browns. Here is the full list of players who appeared on Wednesday’s injury report as the Browns get set to take on the Commanders.

List

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Browns add speedy Jalin Hyatt to create verticality offensively

Browns 2023 NFL Mock Draft Jalin Hyatt Luke Wypler Mazi Smith

LG Joel Bitonio

Browns Jadeveon Clowney Jedrick Wills Commanders

Browns guard Joel Bitonio (75) and tackle Jack Conklin (78) celebrate after Nick Chubb scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Cleveland.

Joel Bitonio sat out on a scheduled day of rest.

DE Jadeveon Clowney

Browns Jadeveon Clowney Jedrick Wills Commanders

Cleveland Browns defensive end Takkarist McKinley, left, and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney talk to referee Jerome Boger (23) after a play against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Jadeveon Clowney returned to practice after missing the loss against the New Orleans Saints with a concussion.

WR Amari Cooper

Browns Jadeveon Clowney Jedrick Wills Commanders

Nov 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) walks off the field after the end of the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Amari Cooper sat out on a scheduled day of rest as he works through a hip injury.

DT Jordan Elliott

Browns Jadeveon Clowney Jedrick Wills Commanders

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (96) walks off the field at the end of the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Browns defeated the Jaguars 24-13. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Story continues

Jordan Elliott practiced in full despite an elbow injury.

DE Myles Garrett

Browns Jadeveon Clowney Jedrick Wills Commanders

Oct 9, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Tre’ McKitty (88) blocks Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Myles Garrett sat out on a scheduled day of rest.

RB Kareem Hunt

Browns Jadeveon Clowney Jedrick Wills Commanders

Dec 4, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) runs with the ball as Houston Texans defensive tackle Kurt Hinish (93) attempts to make a tackle during the third quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Kareem Hunt practiced in full despite a shoulder injury.

S John Johnson III

Browns Jadeveon Clowney Jedrick Wills Commanders

Dec 4, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Cleveland Browns safety John Johnson III (43) reacts towards the crowd after a play during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

John Johnson III was limited with a thigh injury.

RG Wyatt Teller

Browns Jadeveon Clowney Jedrick Wills Commanders

Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller (77) looks to make a block during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Wyatt Teller practiced in full despite an ankle injury.

CB Denzel Ward

Browns Jadeveon Clowney Jedrick Wills Commanders

Oct 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd (14) tries to catch a pass defended by Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Denzel Ward practiced in full despite a shoulder injury.

LT Jedrick Wills

Browns Jadeveon Clowney Jedrick Wills Commanders

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) looks to make a block during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Jedrick Wills missed practice with a back injury.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire