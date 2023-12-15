Browns Injury Report: Handful of starters still missing from practice as Bears near
The injury list for the Cleveland Browns gets longer by the list. Already sitting with 16 players who have missed significant time this year as the Chicago Bears come to town, they still have a handful of starters who have not practiced this week with two days until gametime as they look to continue to increase their playoff odds. That list includes starting center Ethan Pocic and safety Juan Thornhill.
Thornhill, who was signed to a three-year deal this offseason, has battled a calf injury all season that has caused him to miss three games this season. Pocic suffered a stinger in Sunday’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the Browns are still hoping for his return this week. Friday’s practice status will tell us much more about both of these players.
If Thornhill cannot go, the Browns will be scraping the bottom of the barrel at safety as Grant Delpit and Rodney McLeod are both already on Injured Reserve. Undrafted rookie Ronnie Hickman got the start a week ago. With Delpit out, he will start again. If Thornhill cannot go, expect veteran Duron Harmon to start with Hickman fresh off of the practice squad.
In addition to Pocic and Thornhill, here is every player who either missed practice on Thursday or was limited as the Bears quickly approach.
OG Joel Bitonio: DNP (rest, knee)
DT Jordan Elliott: DNP (concussion)
TE David Njoku: DNP (rest, knee)
DE Ogbo Okoronkwo: DNP (pectoral)
C Ethan Pocic: DNP (stinger)
RB Pierre Strong Jr.: DNP (illness)
S Juan Thornhill: DNP (calf)
RB Jerome Ford: Limited (wrist)
RB Kareem Hunt: Limited (groin)
LB Jordan Kunaszyk: Limited (calf)
LB Anthony Walker Jr.: Limited (rest, knee)
CB Denzel Ward: Limited (shoulder)
Full injury report
#Browns–#Bears Thursday injury/participation report: pic.twitter.com/S1HbBqzrRu
— Camryn Justice (@camijustice) December 14, 2023
