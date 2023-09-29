Browns Injury Report: Everybody on 53-man roster practices on Thursday

It has been quite a long time since we have been able to discuss 3-1 in the same sentence as the Cleveland Browns. However, with a win over the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday, they have the opportunity to reach those heights this season. They will, however, need a healthy showing from both offensive guard Joel Bitonio and quarterback Deshaun Watson. Both players were listed as limited in Thursday’s practice.

The good news, however, is that every single member of the Browns’ 53-man roster practiced on Thursday as the team prepares for their AFC North foes in the Ravens. This is headlined by the return of cornerback Greg Newsome II, who missed last week’s win over the Tennessee Titans with an elbow injury.

All-in-all, only three players were limited as well, as the Browns had a bare injury report to submit a day ago. Here is the full injury report as the Browns are now just three days away from their clash with the Ravens.

OG Joel Bitonio

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Limited- ankle

RB Kareem Hunt

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Limited- Ribs, groin

QB Deshaun Watson

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Limited- throwing shoulder

