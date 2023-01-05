Browns Injury Report: Ethan Pocic misses practice, joins Jack Conklin, Denzel Ward

The Cleveland Browns have been without cornerback Denzel Ward and offensive tackle Jack Conklin all week after getting hurt in the 24-10 win against the Washington Commanders. Now as they look to close their season out on a high note against the Pittsburgh Steelers, another starting offensive lineman has joined the newly-extended Conklin on the sideline as center Ethan Pocic has missed Thursday’s practice with an illness.

All-in-all, six players missed practice while two were limited for the Browns on Thursday. Here is the full list of players who appeared on the injury report for the Browns as they prepare to take on the Steelers in this Week 18 showdown.

RT Jack Conklin

Sep 22, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) celebrates after a touchdown by wide receiver Amari Cooper (not pictured) during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelersat FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

Conklin’s status is in doubt as he has yet to practice this week.

CB Denzel Ward

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) gathers in the ball in the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of the team’s NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Cleveland, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. The Browns won 29-17. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Ward’s status is in doubt as he has yet to practice for the Browns this week.

C Ethan Pocic

Oct 31, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns center Ethan Pocic (55) runs onto the field for player introductions before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Pocic missed Thursday’s practice with an illness.

WR Amari Cooper

Sep 22, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) catches a pass during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

Cooper was limited today after sitting out yesterday on a scheduled day of rest.

OL Drew Forbes

Aug 22, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive guard Drew Forbes (79) blocks against the New York Giants during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Drew Forbes missed practice due to a personal matter.

DE Myles Garrett

Nov 20, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) on the bench against the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Myles Garrett was out of practice on a scheduled day of class.

RB D'Ernest Johnson

Aug 22, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back D’Ernest Johnson (30) runs with the ball against the New York Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

D’Ernest Johnson was limited after missing practice with a shoulder injury yesterday.

DE Isaiah Thomas

Oct 31, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Isaiah Thomas (58) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah Thomas missed practice with a foot injury on Thursday.

