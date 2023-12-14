Browns Injury Report: Ethan Pocic, Juan Thornhill among 11 starters not practicing
As the Cleveland Browns prepare to take on the Chicago Bears, they are far from healthy as this season has taken its toll on the lineup. With 16 significant contributors who have missed multiple games this season, the Browns were without center Ethan Pocic, safety Juan Thornhill, and nine other starters during Wednesday’s practice.
While a handful of those players sat out with scheduled rest, the Browns are facing an uphill battle the rest of the way out due to the attrition that has struck their roster this season. However, still sitting at 8-5, can head coach Kevin Stefanski muster out two or three more wins down the stretch to lock themselves into a playoff spot?
The first task toward that goal is taking down Justin Fields and the Bears, who will come to Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday. Needing to get healthy first, however, here are all of the players who either missed practice or were limited due to an injury on Wednesday.
OG Joel Bitonio: DNP (rest, knee)
WR Amari Cooper: DNP (rest, ribs)
DT Jordan Elliott: DNP (concussion)
DE Myles Garrett: DNP (rest, shoulder)
K Dustin Hopkins: DNP (personal)
RB Kareem Hunt: DNP (groin)
TE David Njoku: DNP (rest, knee)
DE Ogbo Okoronkwo: DNP (pectoral)
C Ethan Pocic: DNP (stinger)
S Juan Thornhill: DNP (calf)
LB Anthony Walker Jr. (rest, knee)
RB Jerome Ford: Limited (wrist)
CB Denzel Ward: Limited (shoulder)
Full injury report
#Browns #Bears injury report for Wednesday: pic.twitter.com/x5uqJe1JUj
— Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 13, 2023
