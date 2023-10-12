Browns Injury Report: Deshaun Watson, Joel Bitonio still out as 49ers near
The Cleveland Browns are coming off of their bye week as they get set to take on the San Francisco 49ers, but they are trending toward a second bye week as quarterback Deshaun Watson is not going to play in this Week 6 matchup. Offensive guard Joel Bitonio has not missed a game in 102 straight showings, but that streak is seriously in doubt as he has yet to practice this week as well.
All in all, four starters did not practice for the Browns on Thursday with just one practice left before they take on the 5-0 49ers at home. The 49ers on the other end of the spectrum, however, enter this matchup as healthy as they could have wished for as they have just three players listed on their injury report.
Here is the full injury report for the Browns, including players who did not practice and those who were limited in practice on Thursday.
QB Deshaun Watson
Did not practice- right shoulder
OG Joel Bitonio
Did not practice- knee
TE David Njoku
Did not practice- face, arms
WR Cedric Tillman
Did not practice- hip
C Ethan Pocic
Limited- chest, knee, foot
DE Myles Garrett
Limited- foot
Full injury report for Browns and 49ers
#Browns #49ers injury report pic.twitter.com/1VescVwddV
— Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 12, 2023
[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=646863720]