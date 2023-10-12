Browns Injury Report: Deshaun Watson, Joel Bitonio still out as 49ers near

The Cleveland Browns are coming off of their bye week as they get set to take on the San Francisco 49ers, but they are trending toward a second bye week as quarterback Deshaun Watson is not going to play in this Week 6 matchup. Offensive guard Joel Bitonio has not missed a game in 102 straight showings, but that streak is seriously in doubt as he has yet to practice this week as well.

All in all, four starters did not practice for the Browns on Thursday with just one practice left before they take on the 5-0 49ers at home. The 49ers on the other end of the spectrum, however, enter this matchup as healthy as they could have wished for as they have just three players listed on their injury report.

Here is the full injury report for the Browns, including players who did not practice and those who were limited in practice on Thursday.

QB Deshaun Watson

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Did not practice- right shoulder

OG Joel Bitonio

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Did not practice- knee

TE David Njoku

Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Did not practice- face, arms

WR Cedric Tillman

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Did not practice- hip

C Ethan Pocic

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Limited- chest, knee, foot

DE Myles Garrett

Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Limited- foot

Full injury report for Browns and 49ers

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=646863720]

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire