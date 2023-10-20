Browns Injury Report: Deshaun Watson questionable, Sione Takitaki out vs. Colts
The Friday and final injury report has dropped before the Cleveland Browns look to advance to 4-2 on the season against the Indianapolis Colts. And it is littered with good news for the Browns, who started the week on the wrong side of the street health-wise. Quarterback Deshaun Watson has now practiced two days in a row, including as a full participant on Friday. Linebacker, Sione Takitaki, however, tweaked his hamstring in practice and will not play against the Colts.
Most notable, however, were the names that practiced in full today and do not have a gameday designation. Those two players would be left guard Joel Bitonio, who missed last week against the San Francisco 49ers, and linebacker Anthony Walker Jr., who appears to be out of the concussion protocol.
The Browns are going to Indianapolis rather healthy. The big question remains, however: will Watson play? Here is the full injury report as the Colts are just two days away.
QB Deshaun Watson
Practiced in full. Questionable (shoulder)
RB Kareem Hunt
Limited in practice. Questionable- thigh
Limited in practice. Questionable- hamstring
TE Harrison Bryant
Limited in practice. Questionable- hip
LB Sione Takitaki
Did not practice. Out- hamstring
Full injury report
#Browns #Colts injury report for Friday and game status report pic.twitter.com/E76PFLT3gY
— Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 20, 2023
