Browns Injury Report: Denzel Ward, Jack Conklin miss practice during Steelers week

The Cleveland Browns are coming off of a high after a second half beatdown against the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Sitting at 7-9 on the season, the Browns are looking to end the season on a two-game win streak and a 5-2 run after starting the season 3-7. As the Pittsburgh Steelers and an opportunity to play spoilers yet again approaches, the Browns were without two starters in cornerback Denzel Ward and offensive tackle Jack Conklin in Wednesday’s practice.

They were not the only players who missed practice for the Browns, however. Here is the full list of players who did not take the field during Wednesday’s practice as the Steelers approach.

CB Denzel Ward

Jan 1, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) reacts after and interception against the Washington Commanders during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Denzel Ward sat out with a shoulder injury as the Browns prepare for the Steelers.

OT Jack Conklin

Sep 22, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) celebrates after a touchdown by wide receiver Amari Cooper (not pictured) during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelersat FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

Jack Conklin missed practice with the ankle he injured in the Browns’ win against the Washington Commanders.

RB D'Ernest Johnson

Aug 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back D’Ernest Johnson (30) is tackled by Chicago Bears linebacker Matt Adams (44) during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

D’Ernest Johnson missed practice with a shoulder injury.

LG Joel Bitonio

Cleveland Browns offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) warms up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Joel Bitonio missed practice on a scheduled day of rest.

DE Jadeveon Clowney

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) runs off of the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Jadeveon Clowney missed practice on a scheduled day of rest.

WR Amari Cooper

Sep 22, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) catches a pass during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

Amari Cooper missed practice on a scheduled day of rest after scoring two touchdowns against the Commanders.

DE Myles Garrett

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks to throw a pass under pressure from Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) in the second quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. The Bengals led 13-3 at halftime.

Myles Garrett missed practice on a scheduled day of rest.

