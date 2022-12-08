Browns Injury Report: 3 miss practice with injuries, a handful limited as Bengals approach

The Cleveland Browns are looking to win their third game win in a row after a win over the Houston Texans as the Cincinnati Bengals are next on the schedule. With a win over the Bengals, the Browns will have swept Cincinnati three seasons in a row under head coach Kevin Stefanski. They do, however, have a pretty long list of players working through injuries at Wednesday’s practice as eight players did not participate.

While a handful of veterans sat out on the day with scheduled rest, there were a plethora who sat out with an injury or were limited in practice. Here is every player that appeared on Cleveland’s injury list on Wednesday.

List

WR David Bell

Browns Injury Report

Sep 18, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver David Bell (18) catches the ball during warmups before the game against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Limited with a thumb injury

OG Joel Bitonio

Browns Injury Report

Cleveland Browns offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) warms up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

The Browns’ Walter Payton Man of the Year deserves a day of rest.

DE Jadeveon Clowney

Browns Injury Report

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) runs off of the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Rest.

WR Amari Cooper

Browns Injury Report

Dec 4, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) is tackled by Houston Texans cornerback Steven Nelson (21) and linebacker Christian Harris (48) in the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Rest.

DE Myles Garrett

Browns Injury Report

Nov 20, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) on the bench against the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Rest.

CB A.J. Green

Browns Injury Report

Cleveland Browns cornerback A.J. Green (38) celebrates with safety John Johnson III (43) after picking off Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the first half of an NFL football game at FirstEnergy Stadium, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal]

Green did not practice with a knee injury.

OT James Hudson

Browns Injury Report

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) stands on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Hudons did not practice with an illness.

TE David Njoku

Browns Injury Report

Nov 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) catches a touchdown pass over the defense of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White (45) during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Njoku was limited with a knee injury.

WR Anthony Schwartz

Browns Injury Report

Aug 21, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) catches a pass before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Did not practice with a concussion. Schwartz was later placed on Injured Reserve to make room for Jaelon Darden.

DE Chase Winovich

Browns Injury Report

Cleveland Browns defensive end Chase Winovich (69) follows a play during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Winovich practiced in full despite a knee injury.

DE Alex Wright

Browns Injury Report

Cleveland Browns’ Alex Wright during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 in Charlotte, NC. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Wright practiced in full despite a knee injury.

