Browns Injury Report: 10 listed on Wednesday’s report with Ravens three days away

The Cleveland Browns are looking to get back in the win column after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals. On a short week, the Browns are set to host another AFC North foe as the Baltimore Ravens are coming to town on Saturday. The Browns, however, are dealing with a pretty long injury list as they look to retake the field in three days.

However, the good news for the Browns is that quarterback Lamar Jackson has not practiced yet this week either. Should the Browns get Tyler Huntley under center, their already favored odds could continue to increase.

Who appeared on the Browns’ injury list? We take a look here.

#Browns and #Ravens full injury report. Looks like QB Tyler Huntley will play as he was a full participant Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/qQAwmNdrSk — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) December 14, 2022

DE Jadeveon Clowney

Still battling a season-long ankle injury, Jadeveon Clowney has rested all week in preparation for the Ravens.

OT Jack Conklin

The Ed Block Courage Award Winner sat out today on a scheduled day of rest.

WR Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper continues to battle through a hip injury, resting up on a short week.

C Hjalte Froholdt

Hjalte Froholdt has practiced in full for two straight days, even with a lingering ankle injury.

DE Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett has sat out his second straight practice to catch up on some rest on a short week.

CB A.J. Green

Cornerback A.J. Green has practiced in full this week with a toe injury.

S John Johnson III

John Johnson III missed practice today with a knee injury.

TE David Njoku

Njoku was limited for the second day in a row with his knee injury that sidelined him against the Houston Texans.

CB Denzel Ward

Ward was limited for the second straight practice with a shoulder injury.

DE Chase Winovich

Practiced in full today despite a lingering knee issue.

