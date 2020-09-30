Browns injury update: Joel Bitonio, Kareem Hunt, Denzel Ward sit out practice

The first injury report of the week from the Cleveland Browns features three prominent players all sitting out. Two of them are new to the crowded Cleveland injury list.

Left guard Joel Bitonio, running back Kareem Hunt and cornerback Denzel Ward all missed Wednesday’s practice in advance of the Week 4 matchup in Dallas with the 1-2 Cowboys.

Bitonio is nursing a back injury. He is day-to-day according to head coach Kevin Stefanski. That’s also true of Hunt, who missed Wednesday’s session with a groin issue.

Ward remains sidelined with his recurring groin problem. The corner started in Week 3 but left the game after aggravating his injury.

Cornerback Greedy Williams and defensive end Olivier Vernon were listed as limited participants. Williams has yet to play this season with a shoulder injury suffered in training camp. Vernon has missed the last two games with an abdominal issue.

Defensive end Adrian Clayborn, who missed the Week 3 win, did not practice as well.