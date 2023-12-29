Browns Injury Alert: WR Elijah Moore evaluated for a concussion vs. Jets

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore exited the game against his former team, the New York Jets, with a head injury. Moore was injured when tackled after gaining 22 yards through the air. Moore landed directly on his head and grass was stuck in his facemask as he rolled over. He was able to walk off the field under his power. Moore is being examined for a concussion.

Moore was integral to the Cleveland Browns’ offense to start the game. He was the Browns’ number-one wide receiver after Amari Cooper was ruled out an hour before the game. The former New York Jets receiver was very excited to square off against his former team.

Moore had an excellent start to the game. The receiver recorded 61 yards on five catches and one touchdown in the first half. The Jets were unable to stop their former teammate.

The Cleveland Browns need Moore to regain his health. They need to be as healthy as possible for their playoff run. The team has ten days until their next game on Sunday.

