Browns Injury Alert: Joel Bitonio exits Texans game with ankle injury

Cleveland Browns offensive guard Joel Bitonio exited the game against the Houston Texans with a leg injury.

The Pro Bowl guard suffered a leg injury after a couple of players rolled into the back of his ankle. He walked off the field with the help of the training staff. He went straight into the locker room. He is questionable to return.

Bitonio is the longest-tenured Browns player. Seeing him exit the playoffs early is disheartening as he’s one of the team’s leaders.

The Browns had horrible injury luck this season, especially among the offensive line. The Browns lost three offensive tackles during the season. Bitonio will be the fourth offensive lineman to finish the season injured.

The Browns have replaced Bitonio with long-time veteran Michael Dunn. Dunn has played for the Browns since the 2020 season. He is a serviceable backup lineman.

The Browns are currently losing to the Texans 14-17 during the middle of the second quarter. The Browns need a lot more help on offense for them to take the lead.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire