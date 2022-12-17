Browns Injury Alert: Jadeveon Clowney heads to locker room early vs. Ravens

Breaking News:

Cory Kinnan
·1 min read

As the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens take the game into halftime, one member of the defense got a head start as defensive end Jadeveon Clowney went into the locker room. It has been determined that Clowney is being evaluated for a head injury. There has been no announcement if he will be able to return in this one.

If Clowney cannot return, expect a lot of Alex Wright and Chase Winovich opposite of Myles Garrett the rest of the way out. This has unfortunately been a theme of Clowney’s time in Cleveland and career as he has struggled to avoid the injury bug.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire

