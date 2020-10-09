Browns injury update: 8 limited, 2 out at Thursday’s practice

The injury list from Thursday’s practice session in Berea is a crowded one, as is becoming the norm for the Cleveland Browns in 2020. Eight players, including starting RB Kareem Hunt and WR Odell Beckham Jr., were limited in the practice.

Two other Browns did not participate at all. Starting defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and reserve LB Tae Davis remained out. Both also missed Wednesday’s practice.

Sheldon Richardson upgraded from not practicing on Wednesday to limited duty on Thursday. He is battling a thigh injury.

The list of limited players:

Joseph is a new addition to the list with a hamstring issue.