Browns injury update: 3 players out, 4 more starters limited in Wednesday’s practice

The first official Cleveland Browns injury report for the divisional round matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs features a lot of prominent names. Three players sat out Wednesday’s practice session in Berea, including All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin and starting LB B.J. Goodson. Tight end David Njoku also sat out.

Four more starters were limited, most notably All-Pro DE Myles Garrett. Two fellow starters with Conklin on the offensive line, center JC Tretter and right guard Wyatt Teller, were also limited with lingering injuries. Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson rounds out the limited list.

Conklin’s status, missing with a designated knee/hamstring issue, is the most concerning. He left Sunday’s wild-card win over Pittsburgh with the injury and did not return. Kendall Lamm is in line to replace Conklin if he’s not able to play.

Garrett, Teller and Tretter have all played through their respective injuries in recent weeks.

The full practice report from the Browns:

