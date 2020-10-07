Browns injury update: 3 defenders out on Wed. but Adrian Clayborn returns

Wednesday marked the first transition into Week 5 practice preparation for the Cleveland Browns. The team took to the practice field in Berea without its starting defensive tackle tandem, though the Browns did welcome back a key defensive reserve.

Both Sheldon Richardson (thigh) and Larry Ogunjobi (oblique) did not practice on Wednesday. Ogunjobi left Sunday’s win over the Cowboys with the injury and has yet to return to action.

They were joined on the sidelines by reserve LB Tae Davis, who has missed considerable time the last two weeks with an elbow injury.

The Browns did get a return from top reserve DE Adrian Clayborn. The veteran missed Week 4 with a hip injury but was back at full speed on Wednesday in the portion of practice open to the media.

Also of note: Greedy Williams did not appear on any injury updates as still being out. The second-year CB has yet to take the field after suffering a shoulder injury in training camp.