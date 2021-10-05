Browns injuries: Harrison back, Wills MRI, Walker uncertain and more

The Cleveland Browns are 3 – 1. At the end of the season, all that will matter is if they have enough wins to make it into the NFL playoffs and are good enough to compete when they get there.

For now, performance and injuries are the story.

The Browns struggled against the Houston Texans before Tyrod Taylor went out and Baker Mayfield struggled mightily against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4. The defense has turned it around quickly, first against the struggling Chicago Bears and then against a very good offense on the road in Minnesota.

As always, the run game continues to do well, despite lower than expected PFF scores.

We reviewed a lot of the good and bad from the Week 4 victory here.

A lot of unknowns coming out of the game revolved around injury but we got updates on Monday that provide some clarity:

Ronnie Harrison is Back

Ronnie Harrison left the Vikings game after two plays and was being evaluated for a concussion. He was ruled out of the game in the second half of that game. With concussion protocols being very strict, it was a concern at how long the safety would miss while being in them.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski updated the media reporting Harrison does not have a concussion:

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said Ronnie Harrison was evaluated and does not have a concussion. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 4, 2021

Getting Harrison back while Grant Delpit is starting to show signs of great play and John Johnson III is adapting to the defense will give Joe Woods the three starting safeties he’s been longing to deploy in Cleveland.

Jedrick Wills awaiting MRI Results

Last week, we shared concerns about the Browns handling of Jedrick Wills ankle injury. In week 4, he once again left the game after hurting the same ankle.

While the team awaits the results of an MRI, it seems Cleveland will take a similar stance with their left tackle this week:

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said they're waiting to get MRI testing back on Jedrick Wills Jr.'s ankle. They'll see how he does throughout the week. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 4, 2021

Based on “They’ll see how he does throughout the week,” if the MRI is clear of any other damage it is likely the team will try to get Wills back on the field, against Joey Bosa on the road, in Week 5.

His backup, Chris Hubbard, returned to practice last week and could be available this week. At least if Wills leaves his fifth straight game with injury Cleveland won’t have to roll out Blake Hance or James Hudson III, if Hubbard is healthy.

Anthony Walker's Return Up in the Air

Anthony Walker is eligible to come off the injured reserve list this week to take back his starting role from Malcolm Smith, who will then take snaps from Elijah Lee, Sione Takitaki and/or Mack Wilson. Smith has been calling plays on defense in Walker’s absence.

Stefanski is uncertain of Walker’s return this week but, like Wills, will see how it goes:

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said they "see how it goes" with LB Anthony Walker returning this week. They're not sure yet. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 4, 2021

It will be interesting if the Browns play it safe with Walker, while still playing Wills, and what impact Walker’s return will have on Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. The rookie linebacker hasn’t had as many snaps on defense, partially due to his special teams role, but has been electric when he’s on the field. Adding Walker should improve JOK’s play even further.

Greg Newsome II "Progressing"

Cleveland got great play from cornerback Greedy Williams in Week 4, the team’s second-highest-rated defender according to PFF.

Williams started in place of rookie corner Greg Newsome II who was out with a calf injury. The team didn’t place Newsome on injured reserve which means they don’t think he will miss three games with the injury.

Could he be back after just one week off and there to help the secondary against the Justin Herbert-led offense in Week 5? We won’t know until late in the week but at least he hasn’t had a setback:

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said that Greg Newsome II is progressing with the calf injury and Chris Hubbard is also progressing with a triceps injury. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 4, 2021

Jarvis Landry At Least a Week Away

There was no update on Jarvis Landry’s injury as he is at least a week away from being eligible to come off injured reserve. Injured in Week 2, Landry’s MCL injury could keep him out for more than the minimum of three weeks but, based on initial reports, should not keep him out a significant time.

Since Landry went out, Odell Beckham Jr. has returned but Mayfield seems to be missing his security blanket slot receiver. While the team is full of speed guys, Landry’s strength, precise route running and great hands have given the Browns quarterback close to a guaranteed completion.

Getting Landry back, at some point, should be a boost for Mayfield and the passing game, not to mention his ability as a run blocker as well.

