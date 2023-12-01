Browns' injured Michael Woods suspended for six games he wouldn't have played anyway

Browns wide receiver Michael Woods has been suspended for the final six games of the season for violating the NFL personal conduct policy.

It's a fairly meaningless suspension; Woods is on the non-football injury list and was not going to play anyway because he tore his Achilles tendon working out with Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson during the offseason.

The precise nature of Woods' violation of the personal conduct policy is unclear. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that there was an incident involving Woods over the summer.

The Browns selected Woods in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL draft. He caught five passes for 45 yards as a rookie last year.