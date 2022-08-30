Browns initial 53-man roster is set

The Cleveland Browns have set their initial 53-man roster ahead of Tuesday’s 4 PM deadline.

We have been tracking the team’s reported moves all day which included moving on from OL Blake Hance and FB Johnny Stanton. The team had previously announced seven of their 27 moves on Monday including placing DE Chris Odom on injured reserve.

Today includes placing QB Deshaun Watson on the suspended list. He will be eligible to return to the team halfway through his 11 game suspension and added back to the roster during the bye week.

The initial 53-man roster is not the final roster. The Browns could look to add players other teams have moved on from like TE O.J. Howard and S Anthony Harris.

Here is a look at Cleveland’s initial 53-man roster:

Quarterback - 2

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Jacoby Brissett, Josh Dobbs

As expected at the quarterback position with Josh Rosen cut and Watson to the suspended list.

Running Back - 5

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, D’Ernest Johnson, Jerome Ford, Demetric Felton

Perhaps the biggest surprise is that the team continues to list Felton as a running back. With Johnny Stanton’s release, no fullback is on the roster as well.

Wide Receiver - 5

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz, David Bell, Michael Woods II

No huge shocks here. Woods could be a candidate to go on injured reserve after making the roster but nothing is certain. Felton fills out this room as the versatile RB/WR.

Tight End - 2

David Njoku, Harrison Bryant

Probably the most interesting position on the team is the tight end room where they only keep two. Kevin Stefanski has used multiple tight ends a ton in his career and now only has two on the initial roster.

Offensive Line - 10

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Starters: Jedrick Wills, Joel Bitonio, Ethan Pocic, Wyatt Teller and Jack Conklin

Backups: James Hudson, Hjalte Froholdt, Michael Dunn, Drew Forbes and Chris Hubbard

Lot of talent, lot of depth on the offensive line which could be an area that a future move could be made.

Defensive End - 6

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, Alex Wright, Isaiah Thomas, Chase Winovich and Isaac Rochell

Defensive end was a concern to start the offseason but GM Andrew Berry has brought in talent and depth at the position with six making the initial roster.

Defensive Tackle - 4

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Taven Bryan, Jordan Elliott, Tommy Togiai and Perrion Winfrey

An area of concern when it comes to talent and depth may be helped out by the versatile defensive ends that can slide in and help out.

Linebacker - 6

(AP Photo/David Dermer)

Anthony Walker Jr., Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Sione Takitaki, Jacob Phillips, Jordan Kunaszyk and Tony Fields II

A late addition to the team, Kunaszyk made his chance stick in Cleveland and could be a part of the key special teams players along with Fields.

Cornerback - 5

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II, Greedy Williams, Martin Emerson, AJ Green

A very talented group of corners with some injury concern history. Somewhat surprising Herb Miller or Shaun Jolly didn’t make the roster due to that history.

Safety - 5

(AP Photo/Gail Burton)

John Johnson III, Grant Delpit, Ronnie Harrison, D’Anthony Bell and Richard LeCounte III

Four out of the five were assumed to make the team at the start of training camp with Bell being the first undrafted free agent to make the initial 53-man roster under Berry.

Special Teams - 3

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Cade York, Corey Bojorquez and Charley Hughlett

These three give Cleveland fans a lot of hope after years of struggles kicking and punting the ball.

