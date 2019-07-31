Browns to induct Clay Matthews into their Ring of Honor

The Browns are inducting Clay Matthews Jr. into their Ring of Honor, the team announced Wednesday.

Matthews, the father of Rams linebacker Clay Matthews III, heard the news from General Manager John Dorsey earlier this summer.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Clay Matthews played for the Browns for 16 seasons before ending his 19-year career with the Falcons.

“I was honored,” Matthews said, via quotes from the team. “I mean, the Browns have a pretty good legacy of players in that group. We lived through that generation of players mostly in the ’60s who were so successful, and to be included in that group is just an honor.

“It seems like they’re doing a pretty good job of picking talent around there, so I’m going to ride that wave. The Browns, even though they had a little hiccup for a while when the team went away and came back, that’s what you think of when you think of the NFL. At least for myself growing up, the Browns, Packers, Bears, those type of teams that were there from long ago. To be included at this level is just a huge honor.”

The Browns will honor Matthews during halftime of Cleveland’s Week Three game against the Rams on Sunday Night Football. He is the only Browns’ Ring of Honor member not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.