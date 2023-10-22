Browns inactives: Deshaun Watson, Joel Bitonio, Kareem Hunt all active vs. Colts

The Browns have announced their inactives for their Week 7 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts and they will officially have their starting quarterback back in the lineup. Deshaun Watson is officially active. Watson returned to practice this week after missing time with a shoulder injury.

Cleveland also gets their All-Pro guard Joe Bitonio back in the lineup as well. A knee injury kept Bitonio out of last week’s game against the 49ers, but as was expected, that was the only game the injury cost him. Bitonio is back in the lineup today.

Running back Kareem Hunt is also active today. Hunt has a thigh injury but returned to practice in a limited fashion Thursday and Friday. The Browns wanted to test him in pre-game and he is now good to go.

Here are your inactives for the Browns for Week 7.

WR Cedric Tillman

CB Kahlef Hailassie

S Ronnie Hickman

LB Sione Takitaki

DE Isaiah McGuire

DT Siaki Ika

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire