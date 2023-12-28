Browns Inactives: Amari Cooper OUT, Juan Thornhill active vs. Jets

With the potential to clinch a playoff spot on the line tonight against the New York Jets, the Cleveland Browns will get one questionable starter on the field. They will, however, be missing a massive contributor. While both wide receiver Amari Cooper and safety Juan Thornhill were iffy to go on a short week, Thornhill will suit up while Cooper will be unable to go in this Thursday Night Football showdown against the Jets.

The Browns will miss Cooper dearlyt in this game against Sauce Gardner and company in the New York secondary. Fresh off of a record-breaking performance against the Texans, quarterback Joe Flacco will turn to Elijah Moore and Cedric Tillman in this one.

For Thornhill, this is his first game back in the lineup after missing three straight games with a calf injury that has been nagging him all season. He will be joined by rookie Ronnie Hickman Jr., D’Anthony Bell, and 10-year veteran Duron Harmon in the back end of the Cleveland secondary.

Here is the full list of inactives who will not play in this game, highlighted by injured starters Amari Cooper, Ogbo Okoronkwo, Anthony Walker Jr., Dustin Hopkins, and Corey Bojorquez.

P Corey Bojorquez

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

K Dustin Hopkins

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

DE Ogbo Okoronkwo

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

LB Anthony Walker Jr.

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

C Luke Wypler

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

WR Amari Cooper

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

DE Sam Kamara

Aug 17, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Sam Kamara (92) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire