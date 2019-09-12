Browns 'hurting' after DE Chris Smith's girlfriend killed

BEREA, Ohio (AP) -- Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said his team is ''hurting'' for defensive end Chris Smith after his girlfriend was killed in an accident.

Petara Cordero, who recently had a daughter with Smith, was struck by a car as she stood on the roadside Wednesday. Smith's car had blown a tire and the 26-year-old Cordero exited the vehicle when she was stuck by an oncoming car driven by a woman who admitted to police she had been drinking.

Kitchens said the team will continue to support Smith, who is one of the team's most popular players.

The first-year coach said the incident ''goes beyond football'' and has weighed heavily on him. Kitchens said he has ''Chris is on my mind. Her family is on my mind. Her 4-week-old baby is on my mind.''

Kitchens called Smith a ''good dude.'' Smith is in his second year with the Browns.

