Browns' Hue Jackson: Tyrod Taylor is our starting quarterback

The Cleveland Browns may still take a quarterback in next month’s draft, but according to coach Hue Jackson, the Browns already have their starting quarterback for 2018.

During an event to introduce the team’s newest players, Jackson made it clear that Tyrod Taylor, whom the team acquired for a third-round draft pick in a trade with the Buffalo Bills last Friday, is the Browns’ quarterback.

“I’m very excited he’s here. A year ago, we did have some overtures back and forth about him as well. Obviously last year was last year, and he played for (the Bills), led them to the playoffs, but for him to be here now is very exciting for me and also for our offensive staff,” Jackson said. “We sat with our personnel group and watched all the quarterbacks, we made a decision we thought was best for the Cleveland Browns, Tyrod Taylor was best for the Cleveland Browns; he’s our quarterback.”

A few minutes later Jackson said, “He’s going to be the starting quarterback. There is no competition.”

Entering his third year as Cleveland’s head coach, Jackson noted it’s the first time in his tenure he knows exactly who is the starter before the offseason program gets underway.

“It really gives me a chance to show the rest of the team who the leader of this franchise is. It’s going to be Tyrod Taylor. We’re going to get in line with him, and follow him and he’s going to lead this organization to winning,” he said.

When he chatted with media, Taylor was asked if he sees himself as a “bridge quarterback” and dismissed the notion.

“That’s a term for you guys, other people,” he said. “I don’t view myself as a bridge quarterback. I’m a quarterback. Hopefully I’m helping bridge this team to a Super Bowl.”

Taylor and receiver Jarvis Landry, another player the Browns got in a trade last Friday, with Landry coming from Miami, give the team “swag,” Jackson said with a smile.

And their swag – “Oh my gosh, it gives me back my swag!,” he joked.

Jackson will need it: the Browns are 1-31 on his watch.

