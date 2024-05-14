Browns hosting Cowboys on Sept. 8 in 2024 opener; Tom Brady's TV analyst debut

May 13—The Browns 2023 season ended with a game against a team from Texas, so it seems only appropriate they will open the 2024 campaign against another team from the Lone Star State.

The Browns will kick off the season by hosting the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. Sept. 8 at Cleveland Browns Stadium, the team announced on May 13. The game will be televised on FOX and will mark Tom Brady's television debut as a play-by-play analyst.

"It's exciting to be able to open the season at home," Coach Kevin Stefanski told the team's website. "Last year's home opener was electric, and we expect the same atmosphere. We feed off our fans' energy and I am sure there will be a little extra juice from them with this being the first one of the 2024 season. The Cowboys are the defending NFC East champs, so it will be a great challenge and we are looking forward to it."

The full schedule will be released May 15.

The 2023 season ended bitterly for both the Browns and Cowboys. The Browns finished 11-6, made the playoffs as a wild-card team and were blown out by the Texans, 45-14, in a playoff game in Houston. The Cowboys won the NFC East with a record of 12-5 and then were shocked by the visiting Green Bay Packers, 48-32, in a wild-card game in Dallas.

The Browns started their 2023 season by beating the Cincinnati Bengals, 24-3, at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Season openers were dreadful for the Browns from 1999-2021. In that span, they started the season 0-1 21 times over 23 years. They won their opener in 2004 under Butch Davis when they beat the Ravens, 20-3. They earned a glorious 15-15 tie with the Steelers to start 2018 in what turned out to be Hue Jackson's last season as head coach. Both the Baltimore and Pittsburgh games were in Cleveland.

The Browns have been much better in season openers under Stefanski, now in his fifth year as head coach. Stefanski's teams lost their openers in 2020 and '21. Cade York turned the trend around in the 2022 opener when he kicked a 58-yard field goal as time expired to beat the Carolina Panthers, 26-24.