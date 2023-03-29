Browns hosting Bowling Green DL Karl Brooks on pre-draft visit

Taking advantage of hosting in-state 2023 NFL Draft prospects without burning a top-30 visit, the Cleveland Browns are hosting Bowling Green defensive line standout Karl Brooks (according to The Athletic’s Zac Jackson). Projecting as a day-three pick, Brooks did not get an invitation despite flashing at the Reese’s Senior Bowl. He did not test overly well at his pro day, however, to improve his draft slot.

The Browns have added three defensive tackles to their room this offseason, including Dalvin Tomlinson. However, his ability to play inside and out may make him a valuable asset as the Browns carry six day-three picks in next month’s draft looking to build depth on their roster.

More NFL Draft!

