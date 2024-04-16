Browns meet virtually with TCU RB Emani Bailey before 2024 NFL draft

As the Cleveland Browns remain without a timetable on the return of running back Nick Chubb, they may turn to the 2024 NFL draft. They have already hosted Florida State’s Trey Benson, and now they have met virtually with TCU’s Emani Bailey on a pre-draft visit as well (according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson).

A transfer from Louisiana, Bailey broke out with the Horned Frogs during his senior campaign. Doubling his previous career high, Bailey rushed for 1,200 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging over five yards per carry in 2023. He even caught 25 passes out of the backfield for another 184 yards and one additional touchdown.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, however, Bailey did not leave a lasting impression. Running just a 4.61 40-yard dash, Bailey then tested in the 21st percentile and 33rd percentile respectively in his agility drills while hovering right around the 50th percentile in his jumps.

The Browns signed Nyheim Hines and D’Onta Foreman to one-year deals during free agency, so drafting another running back is not urgent. However, if Bailey goes undrafted, the Browns may just give him a ring.

